I-55 N. ramp to I-20 W. to close in Jackson for bridge demolition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The I-55 northbound ramp to I-20 west and University Boulevard (Exit 92C) in Jackson will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition. This is part of the I-20 bridge replacement project.

The closure will be from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13.

Drivers traveling north on I-55 will not have access to I-20 west/University Boulevard during demotion of the bridge span over the ramps. Message boards will be in place to guide traffic to McDowell Road (Exit 92A) and Gallatin Street.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) encouraged drivers to slow down in the arae and be on high alert for roadside crews.