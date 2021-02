LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced I-55 S. past Mt. Zion Road will be closed until further notice due to a crash.

According to MDOT, conditions are continuing to deteriorate on I-55 from Bogue Chitto to the Copiah county line (mile makers 30-48).

Drivers are advised to stay off the roadway until icy conditions improve.