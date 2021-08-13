“I think about what we missed with my daughter, her death,” 24th anniversary of missing girl in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — This Sunday, marks a sad anniversary in the western Wiregrass. 24 years ago, incoming Opp High School senior Kemberly Ramer disappeared and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

On August 15, 1997, then 17-year-old was last seen in her father’s home in the city.

She would never be seen or heard from again.

Over the years, the FBI along with Alabama and Florida authorities working on citizen tips would conduct periodic searches across the panhandle and Wiregrass. However, recently a Covington County grand jury meeting behind closed doors has reportedly been looking at new evidence in the case.

“It’s something we always wanted to be able to solve, something we always wanted to solve for the family and the community,” Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance. “The community would like to find out what happened to Kemberly, and bring closure to her and her family.”

For the last two-and-a-half decades, the Ramer missing person case has been the subject of a number of national missing person television programs.

“I think about what we missed with my daughter, her death,” mother of Kemberly, Sue Ramer Infinger. “Her being married, her having children, my grandchildren it would be something. Something happens to someone and nobody knows and they just disappear off the face of the earth. You wonder what happened.”

The search continues in finding out what truly happened to Kemberly Ramer.