PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s a very typical gathering of family members who haven’t seen each other for a while. Lots of talking, lots of laughing, lots of catching up. The location is a little odd- in the conference room at Bass Pro Shop in Pearl- supplied just for this purpose.

The purpose is to get details about a family member who’s been missing for 76 years but is finally coming home. He is a brother, an uncle, or related somehow to most of the people in this room.