“I want my baby to come home”, mother of missing pregnant woman speaks

A pregnant woman went missing Thursday in Holmes while on her way to visit the father of her unborn child.

Makayla Winston was last seen on Thursday, leaving her home in Goodman.

Family of the woman says she was on her way to visit the father of her unborn child.

Makayla’s four-door Pontiac Grand Prix was found on Friday at the intersection of Highway 14 and I-55 with the keys still in the ignition.

A radio was missing, and a pair of Makayla’s shoes were found, inside the vehicle. Her cellphone was also found, tossed in the grass near the car.

According to authorities, MaKayla’s phone was wiped clean and they are investigating to see what was erased.

Makayla’s family and mother say they just want her to come home.

Yvetty Brown, who is the mother of the pregnant woman says, “I just want them to know, let my baby go. let her come home and enjoy her first child because we love her… and we’re going to take care of the baby no matter what. So I just want my baby to come home.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099

