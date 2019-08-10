ICE raids impact families in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV)- The ICE raids this week are having an impact on families whose loved ones were taken away.

Ice agents acted swift Wednesday on a mission to take those in the country illegally at seven food plants in Mississippi.

Elmer Matias’s wife was one of 680 arrested. More than 300 people have been released, but Rebeca Orozco Lopez is one of many still in custody, all the way in Louisiana.

“I think it is the worst situation,” said Matias. “We are living now this situation. We are living now. He’s asking for his mom. He is crying. He’s crying too because they are the best mom I ever known.”

Lopez was working at Pearl River Foods when the raids took place. Matias says his wife hasn’t been deported before and doesn’t have a criminal history. Matias says neither does Victor Perez, his cousin, who was arrested at PECO Foods in Sebastopol. The family now cannot find him when they’ve contacted immigration. His wife is crying out.

“Because I’m not working, I got my baby sick,” said Blanca Juares. “This four months ago, she had her surgery. She had a transplant. She had a transplant to the liver.”

The family is left trying to make ends meet. Matias needs legal help for his wife, if you can assist call him at (601) 572-9784. If you can help Juares, call her at (601) 697-8368. According to ICE those in custody will begin having their cases heard by federal immigration courts.