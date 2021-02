JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The winter storm has caused problems for drivers in the metro area, especially on Interstate 20.

For the past few days, multiple vehicles have been abandoned on the interstate due to the icy conditions. Several drivers were stranded for hours.

A camper and an 18-wheeler were stuck on part on the interstate. The driver of the camper said he reached out to tow services, but many won’t be able to reach him for another two days.