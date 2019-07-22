ICYMI: Franklin Graham voices support for gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster

Franklin Graham is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham to whom the ‘Graham rule’ is generally attributed. That is, not being in the presence of another woman you are not married to without another person present.

State Representative Robert Foster referenced the rule when denying Mississippi Today reporter Larrison Campbell a scheduled ‘ride-along’ with candidate unless she brought a male colleague with her for the day.

The move sparked a national debate. It was seen by many as sexist but garnered conservative support for the candidate.

What some call the “Billy Graham rule” has become a big issue in the Mississippi governor’s race. A female reporter… Posted by Franklin Graham on Monday, July 22, 2019

Graham, who is a spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump, posted on Facebook Monday calling the move a ‘practical’ one. He asked people to weigh in, thus far there are more than 13,000 responses.

