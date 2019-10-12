ICYMI: Zoo hands over animals to the City of Jackson

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the Jackson Zoo will close October 1st for renovations. No reopen date was given.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city and the Jackson Zoological Society are close to settling the city’s $6 million lawsuit against the nonprofit organization that ran the zoo for nearly 35 years.

The Clarion Ledger reports that a deal was reached on Friday. It requires the approval of the Jackson City Council, which meets Tuesday.

The city of Jackson would get the zoo animals and would drop its demand for $6 million in unpaid water bills.

The city also will drop a demand for repayment of $350,000, which it repaid to the state after the former zoo director misspent the money.

The zoological society’s president, Alexander Chess, says current zoo workers will still take care of the animals. About 20 former employees are working as consultants for the city.