IEEE MOVE Truck Stops in Flowood on Return Trip from Hurricane Barry

Local American Red Cross workers greeted at volunteer team from its National partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. The IEEE MOVE Community Outreach Truck made a stop at the Mississippi Region Red Cross in Flowood on its way to Georgia after being deployed in Louisiana for Hurricane Barry.

The vehicle is equipped to provide power to Red Cross shelters and offices in about 15 minutes. The system also supports Red Cross mobile technology, internet connectivity and satellite communications capabilities. The Red Cross and IEEE have been partners for about two years.

Find more information on the IEEE MOVE Initiative at move.ieeeusa.org.