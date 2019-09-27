If measuring up to injured Brees means winning games, Bridgewater does as Saints prepare for Cowboys

The mayor of Ridgeland asked people to come out in unity against a proposed landfill, but in 2011 he was on board with that same project. Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee was out of town Thursday night and wasn't at the information session and public hearing held by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to gather people's thoughts on this landfill. The mayor asked people to attend the meeting. The city even encouraged people to wear red to show their opposition. As we were leaving a representative for the company NCL Waste handed us a letter from back in 2011. In the letter, the mayor writes the City of Ridgeland "recognizes the North County Line Road Landfill as a critical component of future growth and economic stability." Now I asked the mayor about this, he said now that he has all the facts he is "totally opposed." People packed Holmes Hall auditorium at Tougaloo College to gather information on a landfill that could be coming soon to Madison County. It would be the third one. "We don't need a third landfill in Madison County," said Gerard Gibert who lives in Ridgeland. "That seems excessive. It's my understanding all the other counties in Mississippi only have one." "If you look at MDEQ reports -- if you look at the City of Canton it has 125 years of life in their 2018 report," said Richard Harrell, an engineer for NCL Waste engineer. "Their report said they have only three years of life left in it. It takes three years to construct a landfill much less than get one permitted." Harrell says the landfill would provide a source of tax revenue, bring jobs, and keep taxes low. Some impacts the mayor of Ridgeland put forth in a letter read Thursday night were concerns about air quality, an uptick in traffic, and the location. The site would be on North County Line Road near the Little Dixie landfill. The comments in the public hearing will be taken into consideration by MDEQ. If you didn't get to come out Thursday you can submit your comments in writing until October 28. Once they pull all the information together, the permit board will then make final decisions. In addition to Madison County. The counties that would also use the proposed landfill include Yazoo, Warren, Smith, Scott, Leake, Holmes, Claiborne, Attala, Simpson, Copiah, Rankin, and Hinds.