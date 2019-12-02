If You Live in Pearl, There is a Place for Your Lawn Waste

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) -The City of Pearl will take your tree limbs, leaves and other bulky items, for free, beginning today (12/2/19).
Clean up ends December 14.
Pearl neighbors can bring items directly to the dump, but you must have your identification, with a Pearl address on it, to take advantage of the offer.

