If your street or home floods this weekend, Jackson has resources ready to help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sandbags are out, shelters are opening and first responders are on alert as the pearl river nears its crest level with rain on the way.

Friday afternoon mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a briefing on what the city is offering to those who get flooded.

A common phrase said countless times over the past week is “turn around, and don’t drown” by the City of Jackson government as 52 county and city roads sit threatened of going under by backwater from the Pearl River.

“Do not remove any barricades,” Mayor Lumumba said. “They are there for your safety and protection.”

A side of good news this Friday was the maximum height prediction of the Pearl River dropping from 35.5-ft. to 35-ft. even. Still low lying areas like the south end of west street has businesses on alert.

“I’ve got one lady who works for me that lives right behind here and I came through there this morning down west st. worried about her,” Beatty Grocery Store owner Mary Harden said. “Her house will flood if it gets too high.”

If you are forced out of your home Jackson and the Red Cross have opened up a temporary shelter at the Champion Community Center at 1355 Hattiesburg St. Open until Sunday.

“They do provide food like snacks, water, there’s showers,” Keesha Sanders of Jackson explained. “Everything is there and actually the shelter is being ran by the American Red Cross.”

For any elderly or disabled people Jatran will be offering services to bus you out of flooded roads and homes to safety. If water does engulf your neighborhood, rescue teams will go door-door to check in.

“If you leave your home please place a note on your front door so our first responders know to move on,” Mayor Lumumba stated.

Last minute sandbags are also available for pick-up only from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Once the rain comes if you have any other emergencies regarding to floods you’re urged to call the city 3-1-1 line.

Pets are also allowed in the Champion Community Center, but must be in some type of pet crate. Unless you have a service dog.