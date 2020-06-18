IHL approves University of Mississippi’s request to relocate Confederate monument

This Feb. 23, 2019 file photo shows the Confederate soldier monument at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. State officials are considering the University of Mississippi’s proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery that’s still on campus but in a less prominent location. Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History are meeting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 and the proposal is on the agenda. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the University of Mississippi’s request to relocate the Confederate monument from its current campus location, at the front of the Circle on University Avenue. The monument will be moved to the University Cemetery, which is located on campus on Coliseum Loop.

“The Board of Trustees approved the request from the Chancellor of the University of Mississippi,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “He and his team devoted considerable time and attention to developing a thoughtful plan to relocate its Confederate Monument to the University Cemetery.”

Action on this item was tabled at the January Board meeting, pending review of a progress report from the University of Mississippi regarding the recommendations from the 2017 contextualization report. According to the IHL, the university provided the requested information, including the status of proposed improvements to the cemetery on the campus.

“The Board reviewed the detailed plans for the new site, considered events on college campuses across the South involving Confederate monuments, and listened to the University’s various constituency groups. The Board subsequently determined relocating the Confederate statue to be most appropriate for Ole Miss moving forward”, said Ford Dye, Board President.

