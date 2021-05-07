IHL Board meets amid questions about trustee appointments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) held a special meeting on Friday. Governor Tate Reeves was at the center of attention during the meeting.

The governor was questioned about not making four college board appointments on time during the 2021 Legislative Session. The terms of four trustees were set to expire at the beginning of Friday’s meeting.

Reeves’ press secretary said as of Friday, there are no vacancies on the Board of Trustees, and the governor will make those appointments in the appropriate time.

Dr. Ivory Phillips, who is a former Jackson state professor, shared his concerns about the gravity of not appointing enough people on the board. He said the delay would impact the decision-making process on the state’s institutions.

“There is no real excuse for not appointing people, because you know when everyone’s term expires, you have plenty of time to search and make an appointment,” he said.

The IHL governors Mississippi’s eight public universities.