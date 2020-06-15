IHL college board to approve relocating Confederate monument from heart of Ole Miss campus

This Feb. 23, 2019 file photo shows the Confederate soldier monument at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. State officials are considering the University of Mississippi’s proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery that’s still on campus but in a less prominent location. Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History are meeting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 and the proposal is on the agenda. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BY ADAM GANUCHEAU

OXFORD, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – The board of trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning, during its Thursday meeting, is expected to consider and approve a plan to relocate the Confederate monument at the University of Mississippi.

Several sources close to IHL board members told Mississippi Today on Monday that the 12-member board, amid statewide and national protests about racial inequities in government and Confederate iconography, will vote to approve the university’s plan to move the monument at its Thursday morning board meeting. The meeting will be held virtually, and a meeting agenda will be released on Wednesday.

Several representative bodies comprised of University of Mississippi undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, staff and administrators voted in 2019 to move the monument from the heart of campus to an on-campus cemetery. Additionally, top university fundraisers, including Athletics Director Keith Carter, signed off on the monument’s relocation.

The IHL board approval is the final step necessary for the relocation.

The 30-foot monument of a battle-ready Confederate soldier, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected in 1906, greets visitors at the university’s main entrance. Although less visible to visitors and students, the on-campus cemetery is the resting place for hundreds of Confederate soldiers.

