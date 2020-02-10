IHL names Thomas Hudson as acting president of Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Thomas Hudson as Acting President of Jackson State University effective immediately. Hudson currently serves as Special Assistant to the President and Chief Diversity Officer for Jackson State.

The announcement comes after former JSU President William Bynum Jr. was arrested by Clinton Police in a prostitution sting.

“We are extremely pleased that Thomas Hudson has agreed to serve as Acting President,” said Hal Parker, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. “As both an alumnus and a current staff member, he has a deep love for and understanding of the campus and all it means to the students, faculty, staff, alumni and the state.”

A member of the Jackson State staff since 2012, Hudson has also served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Diversity Officer, Chief Diversity and EEO Officer/Title IX Coordinator.

The Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting next week.