JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees met in Jackson on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mississippian, the board voted to suspend voting on the request to relocate the Confederate monument on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

In December 2019, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History voted to approve moving the monument to the campus cemetery.

The IHL said the vote is pending further review.