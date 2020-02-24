IHOP to offer free pancakes on Tuesday

(CNN) – Customers will be able to get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday. The promotion is for IHOP’s annual “IHOP National Pancake Day.”

Customers will receive that order of pancakes for free and can enter to a giveaway contest with $250,000 individual prizes. The prizes include IHOP-branded bikes, scooters and jackets. One grand prize winner will receive free pancakes for life.

The day is also a fundraiser. IHOP encourages patrons to donate to its partner charities, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

IHOP said it raised more than $30 million for the charities since the annual event started in 2006. The restaurant hopes to raise $4 million this year.