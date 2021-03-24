Illegal dumping puts Jackson Ward two neighborhood in need of city help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People on Brown and Grant St. in Ward two of Jackson are seeing their community turning into a trash dump and need help.

They accuse people of coming in overnight and illegally dumping everyday trash items to broken furniture.

Since January homeowners in the Tougaloo Community have been reaching out to the City of Jackson and their council members to get crews to help them keep up and crack down on litter. On each attempt, they get nowhere.

Mattresses, sofas and televisions, and just about anything belonging in a trashcan have ended up around roads and yards people call home.

“People will pass by and through garbage and full bags actually,” homeowner Tolena Pippins told us. “You know not just paper cups and plates. It hurts to see that it’s got to this point and it seems like no one is concerned about it.”

Almost none of the litter is biodegradable, allowing it to sit and pollute the area from West County Line Rd. All the way around the North Hill apartments.

“They’ll put a trash bag on top of their car like they’re going to the dumpster and just leave it up there so it will just fly off littering all the way down the street,” Michael Thompson said. “It’s a disgrace, we don’t have to live like this.”

“They were garbage bags, wigs, diapers, and clothes and they’re not going to disintegrate like that,” Pippins added. “I’ve seen people come with garbage bags on top of their cars, whether they intend to throw it in the garbage dumpsters or not, but it fell off in the street.”

In messages given to 12 News, people of Brown St. have reached out numerous times to Angelique Lee, the City Council member over Ward two. In February they asked her to come out and “inform the community what’s on the agenda” to clean the streets. She responded “sure”. Then on March 4. they asked again “are you coming out to clean Brown St.?” She responded, “we had to postpone until next weekend”. And “the city is supposed to come out and clean it”. But no one ever showed up.

“We had a crew and was going to help her,” Thompson stated. “The crew was coming in and we were going to find her whatever street she was on. We had about eight or nine people going to help her. We don’t want you to come out here and do it by yourself.”

Due to that people of Brown and Grant St. feel forgotten since council member Lee has taken to Facebook to show other parts of ward two being cleaned up under her leadership.

Most believe this dumping happens at night so they ask the city to also increase Jackson Police patrols down the streets after dark or install street lights to help them catch people in the act.