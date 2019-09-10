Illinois man’s mug shot gets national attention for resemblance to Breaking Bad character

GALESBURG, Ill. (ABC4 News)- A mug shot posted to an Illinois police department’s Facebook page is getting national attention.
The man, 50-year-old Todd W. Barrick Jr., is wanted by the Galesburg, IL Police Department for violating his probation.
In the comment section several people pointed out Barrick’s resemblance to Bryan Cranston’s character in “Breaking Bad.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044
You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.
