Image Packaging launches ‘The Great Community T-Shirt Project’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Image Packaging is launching ‘The Great Community T-Shirt Project’ — to promote and support both small businesses and non-profits in the Southern Tier as they reopen.

“Each business that chooses to participate in this program will have a t-shirt made exclusively designed for them. It will have their logo on the chest and then ‘The Great Community T-Shirt’ logo on the sleeve rallying everybody’s t-shirt together,” said Cathy Hendrickson, a part of the creative sales team at Image Packaging.

“We’re volunteering our marketing services for free. We’ll do a 30-minute consultation with them, and build a slide so that they can share on their Facebook,” said Eileen Peet, owner of Wendell Street Marketing & Documentation LLC.

Here is how it works:

•Image Packaging will provide a ‘Stronger Together’ website

• Image will team up with Southern Tier small businesses and nonprofits by offering community t-shirts for sale.

• The Community logo will be printed on the sleeve and the business

logo will be printed in black across the chest.

• There are no up front costs to the business. The business needs to

promote its shirt via social media.

• Image Packaging will print it, promote it, package it, process the

payments, and deliver either curbside for free or via mail for a

fee.

• Image will group the orders together and temporarily close the

store down once a week to process.

• Expect the process of compiling the orders and printing to take

three weeks.

• For every T-shirt sold, Image will pay $10.00 per shirt to the

participating Southern Tier business.



If you know of any business or nonprofit that has a social media following, and would like to participate please call 607-739-3667 or email info@imagepackaging.com