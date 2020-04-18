Importance of Life Insurance Amid Pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– United Life Services in Flowood is a life insurance center that help seniors qualify for affordable funeral and burial insurance. Owner, Ashley King says the coronavirus is increasing uncertainty for clients.

As the number of covid-19 cases and deaths total continue to rise, she says clients are purchasing more final expense life insurance. Also there has been a pick up in the amount of calls making sure their policies are still active, to update the beneficiaries and to add on more coverage.

King says that it is never to late and that “as long as you have mobility in your limbs you are able to purchase life insurance.”

United Life Services is locates at 115 Laurel Park Cove in Flowood.

Because of Covid-19 they are only accepting phone calls but they are still able to operate all of their duties.

To reach United Life Services dial: (769)-355-2069