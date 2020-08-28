Important election deadlines to remember

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the 2020 General election approaches, there are important deadlines for Mississippi voters.

The election deadlines are as follows:

September 4 – Absentee Ballot Applications

September 19 – UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Transmitted

September 21 – Absentee Ballots Available

October 5 – General Election Voter Registration Deadline

October 31 – In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline (12 p.m.)

November 3 – General Election

