Important election deadlines to remember

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the 2020 General election approaches, there are important deadlines for Mississippi voters.
The election deadlines are as follows:
September 4 – Absentee Ballot Applications
September 19 – UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Transmitted
September 21 – Absentee Ballots Available
October 5 – General Election Voter Registration Deadline
October 31 – In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline (12 p.m.)
November 3 – General Election
LATEST STORIES:
- Workouts scheduled for JPS senior student-athletes
- Memphis children missing for nearly a year found alive near Miami
- Gap closing more than 200 stores this year
- Man wanted for vehicle theft in Jackson
- Jackson Salvation Army begins journey to Lake Charles