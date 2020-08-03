IMS Engineers pledges $50,000 for STEM scholarships at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced IMS Engineers made a $50,000 pledge for the IMS Engineers Endowed Scholarship.

“IMS Engineers has been a long-term partner of JSU, and they also hire an astounding number of our graduates,” Hudson said. “This is another great way for them to give back and show support for the future engineers of Jackson State University. It is our hope that others are inspired to give as well.”

The scholarship will be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies and other fees included in the cost of education for eligible students in the College of Science, Engineering and Technology.

The president and co-owner of IMS Engineers, Rod Hill, said, “This is a great opportunity for us to reach back to the university as we’ve always done over our 24-year history, and do something different besides hiring JSU alums.”

IMS Engineers has agreed to make payments over the next five years to fully endow the fund at $50,000.

