JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) is planning to move and build a new facility.

“It’s been my dream since the beginning to do something like this. And we tried before, but we were to young and didn’t have enough experience under our belt to know how to go forward with it. But this has been the goal since I formed the organization in 2005 after Katrina, and now here we are,” said Elizabeth Jackson with ARF.

The organization was able to purchase a tract of land, consisting of 55 acres, in Hinds County just outside the city limits of Raymond.

Preliminary architectural renderings show a series of small buildings that will house dogs with individual play yards.

“And then from those play yards, they’ll be able to go out to larger play yards for team building, play group building. And then we’re going to have spaces that are large tunnels and hills with splash pads,” Jackson explained.

The cat area will be similar with small rooms that lead to something wonderful.

“And then they’ll be able to go out to their own screened in porches. We’re going to do landscaping outside of the cats porches so that it’ll attract birds and butterflies. They will have some entertainment, but they can’t get them,” Jackson said.

She hopes the new facility will be finished within the next two years.

Three special donors gave the money for ARF to buy the land. A capital campaign drive will begin soon for the new facility.