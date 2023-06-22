JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 40 years ago, Stewpot opened as a soup kitchen in an abandoned gas station on Capitol Street in Jackson. It was founded by several Jackson congregations, and it has grown into a locally supported nonprofit that serves so many. As times change, so do needs.

Every day of the week, 52 weeks a year, Stewpot provides a warm meal from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. to anyone who walks in the door. In addition, the Stewpot food pantry allows clients to come in once a month and shop for groceries.

Contyna McNealy is the director of food services at the faith-based nonprofit. It is the food pantry where she has seen the most change.

“This time last year, we were servicing maybe 400 families or individuals, and this year we are servicing over 900, so that’s a 55% increase of people who need these services,” she explained.

The reason is pretty clear.

“It’s kind of disheartening that so many people are in need of food all the time. It’s just growing. I think a large part is just because things are just more expensive,” McNealy said.

McNealy says usually these shelves are full of donated food items, but these days, it’s getting difficult to stay well stocked.

“The food donations are coming in, but we could definitely use more donations, because the increase is just really big, so the donations kind of need kind of need to match that increase.”

The need is so great that Stewpot is opening up the food pantry on Thursday evenings, in what they call a pilot program.

Food donations are welcome and greatly appreciated if you feel in your heart to give.