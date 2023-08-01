JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News received a tip alleging possible campaign finance violations by Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who is currently running as a Democrat in the Mississippi gubernatorial race.

We looked at all public campaign finance records filed by the three Public Service commissioners. Those records showed that Commissioners Dane Maxwell, Brent Bailey and Presley all accepted donations from energy companies and corporations that had dealings with the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC).

We’ve received statements from two of the three commissioners, who said they have not violated any campaign finance law.

Unlike other state officials, the PSC is subject to some of the strictest campaign finance law in the state.

Mississippi Code 77-1-11 makes it unlawful for any Public Service commissioner to receive campaign contributions from any telephone, gas or electric company or “any other public utility that shall come under the jurisdiction or supervision of the Public Service Commission.”

Mississippi Code 77-3-3 defines a public utility as persons or corporations that generate, manufacture, transmit or distribute electricity, natural and artificial gas, antenna services, internet services and water.

Southern District Commissioner Maxwell received a $5,000 campaign contribution from Midwest Water Operations, LLC. The corporation provides water and wastewater operations and services to municipalities across the southeast.

Maxwell’s challenger, Republican candidate Wayne Carr, filed ethics complaints against Maxwell, claiming campaign violations.

Northern District Commissioner Presley received campaign contributions from Silicon Ranch. The Hattiesburg-based solar farm opened in 2017 and produces energy for approximately 6,500 homes. Silicon Ranch filed their dealings with the PSC on August 17, 2017.

When asked for a comment, the Presley campaign said, “This is a lie and a desperate attempt from Tate Reeves to distract from the fact that he is the most corrupt governor in Mississippi history. We have a belt and suspenders approach to making sure every campaign donation is legal and vetted.”

Notably, the Presley campaign has returned a $500 donation that came from a public utility company.

Central District Public Service Commissioner Bailey received campaign contributions from Entegrity Energy Partners. They have offered solar energy alternatives to Mississippi public school districts. Entegrity filed their dealings with the PSC on April 5, 2021.

In a statement, Bailey said, “I have never taken a contribution from a regulated public utility and never will. The law is absolutely clear. Alternative and renewable energy providers are not public utilities because they do not sell electricity to the public for compensation.”

No one broke the law. Alternative and renewable energy providers are not listed anywhere in these laws nor is it deemed as a public utility.

The reason for reporting this information is to raise the questions. For instance, why was the law written the way it is? Why are the corporations that have direct access and dealings with the PSC allowed to contribute to the campaigns of those on the commission?

We will be exploring those questions in future reporting.