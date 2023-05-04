MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Madison County city will celebrate its second birthday this year.

The doors at the Twisted Turnip restaurant in Gluckstadt have been open for about a month and a half, and customers have been flocking to the city’s newest establishment. The owner, A.J. Bowman, said Gluckstadt has been a great place to set up shop.

“The areas just exploded, as far as residents and also local businesses. We’ve got a lot of, you know, large manufacturing companies that are north of us, Amazon and things like that. So, supporting the community here as well as giving them lots of different dining options has been important to us. So, the concept has been very simple that we we do local, local cuisine with a with a local southern cuisine with them modern day twist on it,” said Bowman.

Twisted Turnip is one of several new businesses that have opened up since Gluckstadt became a city. New construction is on the move daily.

“Well, you know, we’re walking right now. We’re beginning to run, and I think in the next two years, you’ll see a completely independent, fully functional city government. I mean, we will, hopefully by the end, have our first building completed. We’re getting ready to begin construction on a police department and municipal court building. We hopefully will have plans for our own city hall building,” said Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison.

The business at Smallcakes has picked up tremendously with the city growing throughout the past year.

“You know, being so close to the school as well, people get out of school, and they come for ice cream and cupcakes after school and like good grades get, you know. They get all the cupcakes and stuff,” said Maddy Spykstra, manager at Smallcakes.

Isabella White, who is a senior at Germantown High, said the fast growth of the city is good for the area.

“It’s really exciting to imagine what it’s going to become, and I really do hope that there’s more family-oriented things, especially with my school being right there. That’s really exciting,” she said.

More than 4,000 people call Gluckstadt home, and Morrison said what you see today should look a lot different in another two to three years.