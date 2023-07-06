JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of Jackson’s buildings is in dire need of repair.

The majestic art-deco style Hinds County Courthouse is a beacon of pride for the City of Jackson and for the citizens of Hinds County. Recently washing and freshly landscaped, the Mississippi landmark is gleaming on the outside, but looks can be deceiving.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Debra Gibbs spoke to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors about water coming into the building. She was followed by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, who had similar concerns about the downtown sheriff’s office.

“They should be corrected, so that’s why I joined some of the other county officials regarding the conditions of, not only my facility, but as you all know, there were some compromising situations with the Circuit Courthouse as well,” the sheriff stated.

Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones doesn’t shy away from admitting the courthouse and the adjacent sheriff’s office need repairs. Like most things, this boils down to money.

“We just got to be very tight with the wallet to make sure that we’re doing everything we’re trying to do,” he said.

Sheriff Jones is a patient man, but having to navigate trash cans to catch the rainwater is not want he wants visitors or his employees to have to do.

“We’re still having to put garbage cans out to catch leaks, blankets on floors to dry wet floors. And there are open wires hanging from some of the ceiling tiles over here as well, so these should be considered dire situations, and they should be corrected. Like I said, it’s not just for appearance, but it’s about the safety of the public, as well as the safety of the people that work here as well,” the sheriff stated.

If there is something good that can be found in a bad situation, the silver lining may be money from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

“So with that money being out there now through the archives and history, they asked us to apply for the money, so that we can make some of the repairs to the courthouse. And, that’s what we are in the process of doing. Yeah, we are in the process of making the application now,” Administrator Jones said.

He said what’s also needed is a comprehensive plan for capital improvement, which he intends to have as they go into the budget year on October 1, 2023.