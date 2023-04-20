PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – This Saturday, hundreds are expected at Trustmark Park to help raise awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Roughly 10,000 to 15,000 Mississippians live with the disease and an estimated 1,000,000 in the United States.

Doctor George Harmon has been living with MS for more than 25 years. When he first started having symptoms and went to the hospital, his test came back inconclusive. It wasn’t until he was in pharmacy school that it really hit him.

“It wasn’t until ’97 that I was in pharmacy school, and I completed my first year of pharmacy school. That Father’s Day weekend in ’97, I woke up and my entire left side was paralyzed,” he said.

For Harmon, the paralysis lasted about three weeks and eventually he was put on medication.

“In my case, I guess you can say I was pretty fortunate in that mine wasn’t as aggressive. Right now, I have to walk with the aid of a cane. I didn’t start using the cane until maybe about six years ago.”

Nancy Johnson has also been living with the disease for over two decades. Her nor Harmon knew much about MS at the time because it wasn’t that prevalent in the Black community.

Today, those numbers are rising.

“I don’t know what it is. They talk about environmental. Living in the Delta, there’s always crop dusting and things. I don’t know. We don’t know what the causes are, but it seems to be that it’s becoming more prevalent in the African American community, more prevalent with women, Caucasian and Black women,” said Johnson.

“I think we have to become more knowledgeable of the illness because in our community, with all the things we knew about was diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, things that we typically have to deal with on a generational basis, you never think about MS. It wasn’t until after I was diagnosed that I started to learn about different people with MS,” said Harmon.

That’s why the Walk MS Jackson is so important this weekend. It’s meant to educate Mississippians about the disease and raise money for research where there are more than 20 drugs available.

The money for the walk does much more.

“You may need a ramp built onto your house. You may need some bars and things put in your wrist or in your bathroom to help you along the way. These are funds that are available through the MS Society. We have the MS Navigator, which directs people towards the different changes that you have to make depending on your disability,” said Johnson.

The Walk MS Jackson will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Trustmark Park. The site opens at 8:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

WJTV 12 News’ Byron Brown will be this year’s emcee. Go to WalkMS.org to register a team or make a donation.