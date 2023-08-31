JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 300,000 people in Mississippi live with diabetes, and more than 75,000 Mississippians have diabetes and don’t even know it. This is why awareness is so important.

In four weeks, you can help someone with the disease and raise money for programs at Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes Metro Jackson. This year will mark 29 years that the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi has hosted the event.

“We want people to know we’re all here together in support. A lot of times, there’s stigma attached with having diabetes, particularly those with type 2 diabetes. We want people to know that they are supported. There’s people out there walking for them and walking to make sure they have great quality of life and access to what they need to take care of themselves,” explained Irena McClain with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.

All of the money raised from the walk stays in the state to fund educational and assistance programs for adults and children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, along with supporting Camp Kandu for children with diabetes.

McClain said living with diabetes today is a lot different than it was 20-30 years ago.

“Well, back when I started here 30 years ago, we were told if your child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, it took 15 years of their life. That’s not true. The technology that we have today, they have just the same life span as a child without diabetes,” McClain said.

Jameskia Lacey’s daughter was diagnosed with diabetes seven years ago, and there were signs something was wrong.

“Well, I pay close attention to my child. If they say they don’t feel good, listen to them. Go and get them checked out. Like I see with the baby and I, you know, thinking about it, going back during spring break, this was like March 31 that she got diagnosed. But when I look back during spring break, she kept getting juice boxes,” said Lacey.

Participants in Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes Metro Jackson will be able to do a one-mile fun run walk or a three-mile walk. The event will take place on Sunday, October 1 at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance.

Jackson State University’s Women’s Basketball Coach Tomekia Reed and her son will be the honorary chairs. WJTV 12 News’ Byron Brown will emcee the event.

Registration will begin at 1:00 p.m., and the walk will begin at 2:00 p.m.