Conmi-go’s ULTI Messenger Bag TableTopics FlipBelt Classic Running Belt Honeydew Sleep Travel Pillow

TableTopics : If you’re looking to avoid boring parties or awkward moments in social settings, then TableTopics is a great gift idea. There are different conversation starters for family, couples, gratitude, and more! The questions seemed to reveal something I didn’t know about people i’ve known for years.

FlipBelt: The FlipBelt is the perfect item to keep you from using gym lockers, carrying too much in your hands, and losing items. It may seem small but I was able to stick six items (keys, phone, two chapsticks, gym key, and hand sanitizer) in my belt with no issues during my workout.

Conmi-go’s ULTI Messenger Bag: Perfect for traveling and everyday use. Check out the highlights:

Can be used as a messenger bag or classic briefcase

Cross-body design protects from pickpockets

Vivid colored lining keeps items easily visible

Various sleeves and pockets for all your necessities

Built-in cell phone compartment on the shoulder strap

Built-in seat cushion allows you to neatly and securely tuck your bag under your legs while waiting in airports, on trains, and more

Padded electronics sleeve holds a 13″ device

Main padded compartment holds a 17″ device

Made with a water-resistant shell

Honeydew Sleep Travel Pillow: Although this may be described as a travel pillow, I used it on the couch and had some of the best sleep I’d had in a while. This pillow is very soft and seems to wrap around your shoulders and relax your neck like a hug from your grandmother.