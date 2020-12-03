In-person worship suspended in Mississippi Episcopal churches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Diocese Of Mississippi announced in-person church services and additional church activities have been suspended effective immediately.

The decision from Reverend Brian Seage comes after State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged all social gatherings be avoided following a new single day record-high of coronavirus cases.

“Based on the statistics and today’s Public Health’s guidance, I am formally adopting Dr. Dobbs’ recommendation. Accordingly, effective immediately all in-person worship in the Episxopal Diocese of Mississippi is suspended until further notice. All other in-person gatherings in out churches (vestry meetings, Christian education offerings, and the like) are also suspended,” said Rev. Seage.

Seage said worship service for church members and visitors will continue through the use of social media and other technology.

Statement, Rev. Brian R. Seage

