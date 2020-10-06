“In the Dark” interview with Curtis Flowers coming October 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – APM Reports’ investigative podcast In the Dark will deliver a final episode of its second season on October 14, 2020. In his first full-length interview since he was released from prison, Curtis Flowers will tell his story.

In the Dark’s Episode 20 will feature an in-person interview with Flowers conducted by Madeleine Baran, the podcast’s host and lead reporter.

The APM Reports team relocated to Mississippi for a year after receiving a tip about Flowers’ case more than three years ago. In their reporting, they found that the key prosecution witnesses had lied on the stand and that other suspects had not been fully disclosed to the defense.

Flowers was tried six times in the same quadruple murder case. He was convicted four times in the shooting deaths of four furniture employees in Winona in 1996. All of the convictions were overturned and two other trials ended in a mistrial.

The Supreme Court overturned his latest conviction in June 2019. Justices said prosecutors violated Flowers’ constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors.

Flowers was released from custody on bail in December 2019. In September 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her office dropped the case.

Curtis Flowers interview. Photo by Ben Depp for In The Dark 10/02/2020

Curtis Flowers interview. Photo by Ben Depp for In The Dark 10/02/2020

LATEST STORIES: