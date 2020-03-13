India reports its first Coronavirus death

(CNN)-India reported its first death from the coronavirus earlier today — a 76-year-old man with preexisting conditions who had visited Saudi Arabia. He died on Tuesday in the southwestern state of Karnataka.

India has 74 cases of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

The country is now enforcing additional measures to contain the virus. The Presidential Palace will be closed to tour visits, and the change of guard ceremony will also be closed to the public until further notice.

Foreign nationals arriving from Sri Lanka, South Korea, Italy, and Iran will be sent to quarantine centers for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Earlier in the week, the country also announced it would suspend all tourist visas to halt the virus spreading further. Visas for special purposes like diplomatic visas and those for UN or international organizations will be exempt.