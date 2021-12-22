Indian Child Welfare Act Conference to be held February 16

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – Native American repatriation and child welfare advocate Sandy White Hawk will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Indian Child Welfare Act Conference on Wednesday, February 16 in Choctaw.

The opening ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will speak at 9:15 a.m. White Hawk will speak at 9:30 a.m. at Silver Star Convention Center.

The annual conference began as an effort to educate state judges and social workers on requirements of the Indian Child Welfare Act, ICWA. Tribal leaders, attorneys, judges, social workers and other professionals who deal with Native American children in a Youth Court setting are expected to attend the conference.

