Infant dies, license for infant care suspended at Brandon daycare facility

The Mississippi Department of Health shut down the infant care portion of a Brandon daycare facility one day after a baby died.

According to Brandon Police Chief William Thompson, an 18-week old little boy was rushed to Merit Health in Rankin County Tuesday morning around 10 am but medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs says yesterday Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center reported a child was not breathing and requested an ambulance.

The facility will be allowed to continue care for children one year and older but not for infants. They will also not be allowed to enroll anyone else until an investigation by MSDH is complete.

According to Dobbs, the center has been open and licensed in good standing since 1992. The department says they need more information before the suspension is lifted. They are looking at all sources of information to aid them in the investigation.

Dobbs also says this is a really uncommon event, the last time an infant in a licensed daycare facility was in the early 90s. Licensure investigators will work with the parents of other children to find an alternative while the suspension is in place.

Inspections are done, as a rule, twice a year and typically there are few problems said MDHS. However, officials say what they’ve found so far is enough for the daycare licensure department to consider some serious changes to policy.