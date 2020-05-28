Infinity Science Center to reopen June 1

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Infinity Space Center will reopen its doors on June 1, following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The space center will now operate Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In order to ensure guests and employees are safe, the museum will follow these safety measures:
- Limited capacity of 50% in the museum at all times.
- 6′ foot social distancing signage throughout the museum.
- Hand sanitizing stations.
- Frequent cleaning intervals of all exhibits and high-touch areas.
- Reduced capacity in our theaters and some exhibits.
- Employees will be temperature checked, hand wash every 30 minutes, and wear masks at all times.
- Visitors are encouraged to wear their own masks.