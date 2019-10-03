Injured deputy awake and responsive

Family says Brad Sullivan is recovering from gunshot

According to a post by family members on the ‘Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan’ facebook page, the Madison County deputy is awake and responsive.

Sullivan was shot in the face September 5 while responding to a call about a hostage situation. The suspect, Edgar Egbert, fled and after putting his car in a ditch, he fired at multiple deputies, hitting two. Sullivan was critically injured.

According to doctors, Sullivan was conscious and talking when he arrived at UMMC. Since that time, the young man has undergone multiple surgeries.

There continues to be a tremendous outpouring of support from Madison County and the state law enforcement community.

There is a blood drive Thursday from noon to 6 pm at the Raymond Police Department benefiting Sullivan