Injured Richland police officer returns home

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Richland police officer, who was injured in a crash in October, returned home from the hospital on Wednesday, November 11.
Sgt. Coty Hamilton was escorted home by several patrol cars, and neighbors waved as he passed by along Highway 49.
Authorities said Hamilton was injured when his patrol car crashed during a chase. He was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Last week, Hamilton’s wife shared a video of him recovering.
