Injuries reported after four-vehicle crash on Natchez Trace Parkway

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the City of Clinton, the Natchez Trace Parkway has been closed between Pinehaven Drive and Highway 49 due to a four-vehicle crash.

Leaders said injuries were reported, but there’s no word on how many people were hurt.

Clinton police and the Clinton Fire Department responded to the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

