Inmate​ escapes correctional facility in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJT) – The Holmes County Sheriff Department is working to find an inmate who escaped from the Holmes-Humphreys Correctional Facility on Monday, April 20.

Investigators are looking for 26-year-old Ronnie Madison. He was being held on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling.

Madison is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know the where he is located, call the Holmes County Sheriff Department at 662-834-1511 or Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.