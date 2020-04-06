Inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility dies at Jackson hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate serving 15 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died at a Jackson hospital.

Mary Jewell, 40, died Sunday night at Merit Health Central in Jackson after becoming ill several months ago. She had been hospitalized intermittently since December.

An autopsy will determine her cause and the manner of death. MDOC said Jewell was recently tested for COVID-19, while she was hospitalized. Her results were negative.

Jewell had been in prison since June 2010 for attempted armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon in Lee County. She was sentenced May 20, 2010.