Inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County was found unresponsive in his bed Wednesday.
Craig Brown, 55, was pronounced dead after he did not respond to resuscitation efforts. He had been sentenced June 10, 2019, to 12 years for sale of a controlled substance in Rankin County.
MDOC said foul play is not suspected in Brown’s death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of his death.
