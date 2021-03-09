Inmate at Central MS Correctional Facility dies at Jackson hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County died at a Jackson hospital.

Vernon Williams, 63, was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 6, at Merit Health Central. The official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner.

Williams was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years suspended for child exploitation. He pled guilty on August 31, 2020, in Rankin County.