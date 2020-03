LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate has died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the Greene County Hospital on Monday evening. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No foul play is suspected, according to the county coroner. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.