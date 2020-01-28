Inmate collapses and dies at Kemper-Neshoba Regional Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, a state inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb collapsed on Tuesday. 28-year-old Limarion Reaves was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Warden Johnny Crockett said Reaves was talking to a relative on a facility phone when he fell ill shortly before 1:00 p.m. MDOC said CPR and AED shocks were administered by medical staff until an ambulance arrived.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Reaves was sentenced to three years in prison on May 16, 2019, for aggravated assault in Leflore County.