Inmate convicted for multiple crimes in Hinds County dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced an inmate, who was serving 40 years for crimes in Hinds County, died at an off-site hospital.

Demarico Antwan Wolf, 28, died Saturday at the Forrest County Hospital. According to officials, Wolf had been in and out of hospitals within the last 18 months. An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.

Wolf was convicted by a jury of aggravated assault, carjacking, and armed robbery. He was sentenced in February 2016 to serve a total of 35 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter, for which he received an additional five years to serve with 15 years suspended.

