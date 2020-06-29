Inmate convicted of two sex crimes dies at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate convicted of two sex crimes in DeSoto County 21 years ago has died in a Jackson hospital.

Herman David Wiley, 58, died Saturday at Merit Health Central. He was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

MDOC said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Wiley was convicted of two counts of fondling a child and two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve a total of 30 years on June 7, 1999.

